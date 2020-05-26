Researchers Discover Faulty Gene linked to Dementia that could Double the Risk of Severe Covid-19

People with a faulty gene linked to dementia may be twice as likely to exhibit severe coronavirus symptoms, new research indicates.

Scientists have said the ApoE4 gene, found in people of European ancestry, is linked to a greater risk of severe Covid-19, even when they were not affected by dementia.

The findings, published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, suggest that some people may be genetically predisposed to be more severely affected by the strain sweeping the world.

New data has added to growing evidence that the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in UK care homes may be far higher than those recorded so far. The National Care Forum (NCF) estimates that more than 4,000 elderly and disabled people have died across all residential and nursing homes. However, Alzheimer’s Research UK​ said the study should be interpreted with caution and more research is needed.



