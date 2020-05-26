Pubs in the UK ask for two-metre social distancing rule to be shortened so they can open

Pubs in the UK want the Government to cut social distancing from two-metres to one so they can reopen

Landlords of smaller pubs fear they’ll have to stay shut unless the Government relaxes its current two-metre rule for social distancing to protect against the spread of coronavirus as it is not financially viable to reopen with so much reduced capacity.

Bars across the UK have been shut since lockdown came into force in March, but it is hoped they can partially reopen in July, the problem is the number of customers allowed in is too small to make a profit.

Venues will have to undergo major revamps in order to welcome customers, with screens, one-way systems, ordering drinks via an app and socially distanced chairs all being considered, that all costs money, something the vast majority don’t have.

Brewery bosses claim reducing social distancing to one metre would more than double the number of British pubs that could open.

