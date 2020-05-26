Opposition MPs are having none of it, after the “Rose Garden Confessions” by Dominic Cummings a plan is being drawn up to find a way to make the PM and his aide responsible for their actions.

Labour has criticised Mr. Cummings for failing to apologise for his actions, while other parties continue to call for him to be sacked. Boris Johnson said he regretted the “confusion and anger” caused by the row but continued to back Mr. Cummings.

Dominic Cummings has consistently been front and centre since his appointment in 10 Downing Street, a status quite different from his predecessors since the days of Alastair Campbell.

In his “Rose Garden Confession,” Mr Cummings said he believed he had acted “reasonably” and legally when he drove 260 miles from home in March. His statement on Monday overshadowed Boris Johnson’s new plans to reopen all non-essential shops in England in June.

No Regrets

Mr Cummings has been facing calls to resign after it emerged he had driven his child and ill wife from London to County Durham during the lockdown, but at his news conference, held two-and-a-half hours before the official government daily briefing, the former Vote Leave chief said he did not regret his actions.