National Police in Barcelona Arrest Fugitive from Britain Fleeing Murder Charges

WANTED on suspicion of conspiring to murder two men in the UK since October 2019, Jamie Rothwell was arrested by officers of the National Police in Barcelona last Sunday (May 24).

This news has just been released by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) which worked closely with the National Police and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) who had issued a European Arrest Warrant for the 33-year-old from Salford.

He was wanted for allegedly conspiring to murder two men and also for two counts of conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm and appeared before a Spanish court the day after his arrest and will be held in custody until an extradition hearing is held.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This arrest is part of Greater Manchester Police’s ongoing investigation in to a dispute between two rival organised crime groups in Salford in 2015.

“This arrest wouldn’t have been possible without an excellent working relationship between GMP, the Crown Prosecution Service, National Crime Agency and the Spanish authorities.”