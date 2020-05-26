Experts delve into orange crates full of Almuñecar’s unlisted treasures that have been out of sight for 20 years

A TEAM of archaeologists are making a written and photographic inventory of Almuñecar’s thousands of archaeological finds.

All emerged during a series of digs on public and private land between 1982 and early 2000 and until now they have been stored in dozens of orange crates, explained the town hall’s Culture councillor Alberto Garcia Gilabert.

His department is now working on acquiring an abundant collection of museum exhibits by listing and photographing allof the items a project taking between three and five months.

“We want to know exactly which civilisation they belong to so that they can be displayed in exhibitions or incorporated into the Archaeological Museum where they can be studied by investigators or those interested in this field,” Garcia Gilabert said.

There was no point in possessing an impressive number of archaeological items – many of them very valuable and reminders of Almuñecar’s past importance – when the boxes had been moved from one municipal office to another for almost 40 years without little knowledge of the content or category, the councillor said.



