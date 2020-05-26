Dog and People Parks Re-open in Costa del Sol Town Spain

RESIDENTS in Ronda are now able to visit a number of parks, including the popular dog park at El Fuerte.

The council has arranged for all areas to be properly cleared and disinfected which means that other (non-dog) parks at La Torrecilla and Los Jardines del Paseo de Cuenca will also re-open with each being accessible from 9am to 9pm.

In order for these recreational areas to remain open during the state of alarm, the council reminds all who want to enjoy the facilities to respect social distancing as well as the wearing of masks where necessary.