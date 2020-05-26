Australian Vaccine Against the Coronavirus Begins Human Trials Phase

THE Novavax vaccine is currently being developed to help battle the global coronavirus pandemic will begin the human trial phase in Australia.

Novavax is a US biotechnology company who has announced that it has begun the human trials on 130 individuals for this experimental vaccine. This is now the 10th vaccine worldwide being developed for the coronavirus which has entered the human trial phase.

This Monday the first individual was vaccinated in Australia. The trials for this vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV23773 was developed in Australia in two different locations.

In previous trials, the vaccine has managed to stimulate a great amount of anti-bodies. “These results give solid evidence that the vaccine should be highly immunising within humans, which will in turn protect them from Covid-19 and will help control the rate of transmission” indicated the biotech company.

This was announced via a press release and the company states they hope to have gained the results of these tests by July and hope to move to the second stages of the trials which will involve larger testing populations in other countries which will ensure the vaccine is safe and efficient.

Either way, the company will begin producing the vaccine on a large scale before having the definitive results, so that if the tests come out positive, the vaccine will be available as soon as possible. This production has a $336 million investment by a private-public company named CEP, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.