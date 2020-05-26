Majority of Spain’s Costa del Sol beach bars/restaurants & chiringuitos will be open by June

The majority of Costa del Sol’s beach bars, restaurants and chiringuitos will be open by June, confirmed the local Association of Beach Business Owners.

ACCORDING to the association’s President, Manuel Villafaina, 90% of chiringuitos and beach hospitality establishments will be open by June 8, along with the hire of sunbeds and shades.

Last week, when Malaga entered Phase 1 of de-escalation, around 30% of chiringuitos and beach bars/establishments opened up, confirmed the association. This Monday (yesterday) that figure went up to 60-70%, with 90% expected to be open by the first week of June. By then the province should be in Phase 2 of de-escalation – which means customers can then also dine/drink inside hospitality premises (up to 50% of capacity).

Villafaina believes the openings have so far been a success despite the restricted circumstances, and given the reduced number of tables that can be served. In fact, clients appear to be encouraging establishments to open. “Our clients are grateful that we are opening up. They are glad to savour our food again – such as our sardines, fish and rice dishes – and for that we too are grateful,” he concluded.