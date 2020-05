The quick thinking actions of two police officers in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca were “decisive” in saving the life of a man having a heart attack in the street.

THE Local Police officers gave the 47-year-old CPR while waiting for the health services to arrive at 5.15pm on Saturday afternoon.

According to Alicante Security Department, the rapid intervention of the officers, by carrying out CPR, was “decisive in saving his life after having suffered a heart attack”.