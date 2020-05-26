Aldi UK Introduces Traffic Lights at Doors to Control Numbers Entering

THE British arm of German supermarket chain Aldi is introducing a new automated traffic light system at entrances, to control the number of customers going in and out of stores.

After a trial at 10 of its supermarkets, the group is now going to introduce the system at every UK location.

Traffic lights will signal when customers can enter stores based on individual store customer limits that are in line with two-metre social distancing rules and automatic doors will only open when the green light shows.

-- Advertisement --

NHS and blue light worker priority access remains in place. These workers are encouraged to go to the front of the queue and other customers will be asked to continue to respect this.

The traffic light system will run alongside the current measures already in place at all Aldi stores to ensure social distancing.

This includes protective screens at checkouts, distancing markers on shop floors, sanitisation stations for customers as well as signage to offer clear guidance on how to shop safely. Stores are also encouraging one customer per trolley where possible.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi said: “The protection and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and this new system is an accurate and effective way to allow us to control customer numbers in stores.”





At this stage there is no suggestion that Aldi Spain will follow suit although it has its own Covid-19 security measures in place with limits on the number of people who may visit each store at any one time and a recommended one metre social distancing according to its website.