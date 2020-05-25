Police in Spain’s Costa Almeria solve bar break-in case

NATIONAL Police in Almeria reported they have now solved a case involving the theft last month of a large amount of equipment from a bar.

A 33-year old man identified as J.A.S.S. is under arrest for breaking into the premises on an industrial estate by forcing open the shutters and a glass entry door.

Police said he managed to get away with 13 items of kitchen electrical appliances and industrial machinery, some of which he subsequently sold off to a waste treatment company.

The police reported they managed to recover everything taken in the break-in, and which has now been returned to the rightful owner.

They also reported that the 33-year old had been arrested on a number of previous occasions.