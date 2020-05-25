Home News Top News New Book Reveals ‘Blood-Thirsty’ British Businessmen that Trophy Hunt for Pleasure

New Book Reveals ‘Blood-Thirsty’ British Businessmen that Trophy Hunt for Pleasure

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Revealed: David Watt is the international booking co-ordinator for Nduna Hunting Safari in South Africa image: Facebook

A new book reveals the British businessmen with trophy hunting blood on their hands.

 

FROM his home in Doncaster, David Watt can arrange for his customers to kill a lion, hunt wild cats using packs of dogs, or shoot baboons and giraffes.

The British businessman has been unmasked as an organiser of trophy hunts in South Africa where clients can stay at the four-star Nduna Lodge, paying £240 to kill monkeys and £2,800 for larger game.

The price of shooting Africa’s Big Five – lions, leopards, black rhinos, elephant and Cape buffalo – is available on request. Clients pose on the company’s website toting guns while holding dead zebra, baboons, lions, leopards and buffalo. Mr Watt, 72, a former oil and gas sales and marketing director, operates as the international client co-ordinator for Nduna Hunting Safaris.

Mr Watt is one of seven British men who has been named in connection with the blood sport in Eduardo Goncalves’ new book Trophy Hunters Exposed, Inside the Big Game Industry. After completing their hunt, clients can be seen posing with the dead animals on the company’s website. Further names will all be revealed in the next few days, check back tomorrow as the story unfolds…




