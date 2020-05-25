Massive Boost to Tourist Industry as Spanish Government increases number of airports available as entry points to 13

In what is being seen as an ‘Injection in the arm’ for tourism, the government has decided to increase the number of airports available as entry points into Spain.

GREAT news for holidaymakers to Spain, airports are open and flights will very be back on!

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda have now included the airports of Sevilla, Menorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote-César Manrique, Fuerteventura, Tenerife Sur, Alicante-Elche and Valencia. These are in addition to those previously announced: Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Gran Canaria, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Málaga-Costa del Sol and Palma de Mallorca.

At first, the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, said on Saturday in his official Twitter account that only the airports of Tenerife South, Alicante-Elche, Sevilla, Menorca, and Ibiza would join, and assured that “little by little” pther centres enabled for the de-escalation process coordinated by the government would be opened.

-- Advertisement --

However, on the same day, Ábalos himself announced the expansion of the number of airports in order to “cover the demand for flights,” thus incorporating the group to the airports of Valencia, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote-César Manrique.