Little Boy Blue drama breaks viewers hearts all over again as they recall the tragic death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones

The heartbreaking drama series is being broadcast again over four consecutive nights on ITV and is available in Spain on IPTV or via Satellite.

EXPATS from the UK will remember well the fact-based crime drama that was originally broadcast in 2017 and tells the true story of the tragic death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones and highlights the police investigation that followed to bring his killers to justice.

It explores the devastating impact the senseless murder had on Rhys’ parents, Melanie and Steve as well as how the killing impacted the whole of Liverpool.

Eleven-year-old Rhys Jones, who unknowingly got caught up in a Liverpool gang war, was shot dead as he walked home from football practice in 2007. Everton fan Rhys’ death left the whole city in mourning and stunned people across the country as DSI David Kelly sought to bring Rhys’ murderer and his associates to justice.