Junta president proposes permanent monument to health workers in Costa del Sol‘s Malaga and in all Andalucia’s provincial capitals

THE Junta de Andalucia president has put forward the idea of permanent monuments to health care workers in the Costa del Sol’s Malaga city and in all the region’s provincial capitals.

Juanma Moreno’s idea is to capture the spirit of the public expressions of appreciation throughout lockdown for Andalucia’s health care staff working on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

In a meeting earlier today with the mayors of the region’s principal cities, Moreno explained that the Andalucia Marble Business Association has suggested that each capital have a similar sculpture, in a location of their choosing, which pays tribute to health workers’ determination and dedication in fighting the pandemic and which ensures that their key contribution to the struggle against the virus is always remembered.

“The hope with this is that nobody, not us or future generations, forget everything which has happened and the work and the role played by these professionals”, the regional government head said.