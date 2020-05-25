If Spain wants a new normality, now is the time to get out of the house and make our communities ready for the tourists that keep our holiday hot spots alive.

NOW that the whole of Spain has left Phase 0, we should be proud of our collective efforts paying off as we have taken the next step on the road to de-escalation. This newfound freedom and more relaxed measures have helped us understand the value of life.

However, to enter the new normality and help get Spain back on track with its typical tourism and livelihood we need to show the world that we live in a safe environment and welcome visitors with open arms. The best way to show them this is if we, the residents, make the next step, the step outside. We need to support the local businesses that keep the tourism sector alive. Businesses have already tried to reopen but with low footfall, it has pushed them back into hiding reinforcing the fear they have of failing.

We should not let them fail. We want them to come back fighting, bigger and better and with all the extra safety measures to put customers minds at ease.

-- Advertisement --

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez has assured there will be a holiday season this summer and the government have proposed to lift quarantine requirements for international tourists from July 1.

So, if they are coming, now is the time to get ready, let’s give them something to enjoy when they get here after these months of confusion. Something to lift their spirits and something to show that we have won the war against this virus.

We have come so far and worked so hard to reach this point, that it would be foolish to take a step in the wrong direction. Working together is of utmost importance so we can ensure that Spain is a safe destination for all our families, loved ones, and friends to come and visit or live in.



