Foreign National Arrives at Costa del Sol Hospital suffering from Four Gunshot Wounds

A MAN said to be in his early 30s and possibly British was taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella earlier today (May 25) having been shot four times in the legs.

Whilst information is sparse at the moment, Sur suggests that this could be the first of a number of potential settling of scores between rival criminal gangs who have been ‘in hibernation’ due to the lockdown in Spain.

Sadly, the drug gang culture which has re-emerged over the past few years, operated mainly by foreigners, could be rearing its ugly head again.

Police are investigating and will be taking a statement from the injured man following surgery and will no doubt also interview the person who drove him to hospital.