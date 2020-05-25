“Chinese Not Welcome” – Michelin guide drops German Restaurant after it bans Chinese guests

A German restaurant dropped by Top Michelin guide after chef says Chinese not welcome

The Celebrity chef and owner Jean-Claude Bourgueil defended his statement and said he had wanted to make a statement against the “dictatorial power” of China.

One of Germany’s best-known restaurants has been stripped of its coveted Michelin star after its celebrity chef-owner said Chinese people were not welcome because of the coronavirus crisis. The Im Schiffchen restaurant in Düsseldorf reopened last week as Germany lifted its lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

But the famous establishment was plunged into controversy over a social media post by Jean-Claude Bourgueil, the chef and owner, to announce the reopening. “We start again on Friday,” Mr. Bourgueil wrote on his personal Facebook page. “Chinese people are not welcome!!!!”

Mr. Bourgueil was widely accused of racism and the post was publicly condemned by the mayor of Düsseldorf.

Anti-Chinese Sentiment Spreads

In Japan, the hashtag #ChineseDon’tComeToJapan has been trending on Twitter. In Singapore, tens of thousands of residents have signed a petition calling for the government to ban Chinese nationals from entering the country.



