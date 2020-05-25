BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Queen Guitarist Brian May Rushed to Hospital with Suspected Heart Attack

BRIAN MAY, guitarist for the rock band Queen – has suffered a heart attack and has spoken of the ‘agony’ which led to his diagnosis, saying he wants to set the record straight.

In view of his 2.4 million followers, Brian wrote: “My medical adventures! “Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks.

“I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club – and I don’t find it upsetting at all! Take. care folks.” He continued: “And … why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it! But it probably WAS all worth it!”

More to follow later on this story.

-- Advertisement --



