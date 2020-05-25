Breaches of State of Alarm restrictions plummet in Costa Blanca’s El Campello since moving into Phase 1 of relaxed lockdown

Since El Campello on the Costa Blanca entered Phase 1 of Spain’s de-escalation on May 18, the number of fines for failing to comply with the rules of State of Alarm have plummeted.

ACCORDING to Security Councillor, Rafa Galvañ (PP), “the recovery of part of the freedom of movement and the partial opening of shops and terraces, has gone hand in hand with strict compliance by the population and businesses.”

In the last seven days, a dozen sanctions have been imposed, mainly for swimming in the sea, lying on the beach or for some isolated gatherings of of people without masks.

From 14 March until today, Galvañ said “the proposals for sanctions sent to the Government Sub-delegation amount to 379.”

The Council “congratulates citizens for their behaviour” and calls for “maintaining the level of public collaboration to curb the health pandemic.”