Algarrobo’s population density means is still stuck in Phase One and must keep to set timetables for exercise

ALGARROBO reminded residents that although the town has fewer than 10,000 inhabitants, it remains at Phase One in the de-escalation programme.

The local population must therefore respect the Phase One timetable for taking exercise and practising sport while maintaining social distancing to ensure that the town continues advancing towards normality, a town hall decree explained.

Algarrobo cannot take advantage of the flexibility in emerging from lockdown permitted in other parts of Axarquia owing to its population density, the town hall clarified.

According to the central government’s programme, this easing applies in municipalities where there are 100 inhabitants per square kilometre while Algarroba has a registered population of 664 inhabitants per square kilometre.



