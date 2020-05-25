AirBnB reports five-fold increase in demand for summer holiday accommodation across Spain’s top tourist destinations such as Andalucia’s Costa del Sol

AirBnB has reported a five-fold increase in demand for summer holiday accommodation across Spain, such as Andalucia’s Costa del Sol.

THANKS to a jump in demand, the accommodation platform expects to recuperate bookings for summer holidays this year. Clients are looking for well-located properties with a swimming pool, gardens, good wifi connection and a good standard of hygiene, according to AirBnB. They also seek flexible cancellation policies, in case they have to cancel last minute.

The top destinations in Andalucía include Sevilla, Granada, Córdoba, Málaga, Costa del Sol, Costa de la Luz, Almería and Costa Tropical. The company attributes the jump in searches for holiday properties to the government’s recent announcement, highlighting that it expects to open the country for tourism to national holidaymakers in June and international tourists from July. As a result, AirBnB has reported a high demand for holiday accomodation in Spain’s Andalucia from both national and international tourists.