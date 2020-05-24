Spanish Police in Marbella purchase 15 High-Tech Laser Pistols to “Control the Coronavirus”

The local government has confirmed that its officers will be more protected against possible infections from the coronavirus by using the new weapons.

The City Council will spend about 44,000 euros on its purchases of 15 Laser Pistols in a move that has “stunned” members of the opposing political parties.

According to a decree signed by the councilor for Finance, Félix Romero, the technical means available to local agents at the moment are insufficient to face the COVID-19 health emergency.

The document states that the virus is “highly contagious and very quickly spread”, which forces agents to have extreme contact conditions with the population, “especially with the vulnerable groups that make them, As a consequence of their addictions and lifestyles, they are easy targets when contracting any type of disease and, therefore, contracting this virus. Many of them live permanently on the street and with the lack of the smallest conditions of hygiene and sanitation, “states the decree.

The Professional Association of Social Work of Malaga said it disapproves the use of this type of stun gun “with the sole purpose of neutralizing people who, due to their situation of living on the street or fragile circumstances, are seriously unprotected.”

The group warns of the “serious consequences of these weapons on people with weakened physical and mental states, since “they can cause serious injuries or irreparable damage to health.”

It asked the City Council not to equip itself with these “harmful weapons that violate rights” or not to use them, at least against vulnerable groups.



