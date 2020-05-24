Nobel Prize winner believes UK Lockdown saved no lives and may have actually cost them

Stanford University Professor Michael Levitt predicts that the UK will be rid of Covid-19 within weeks.

THE lockdown measures by the UK government caused more deaths than it saved, a Nobel laureate scientist said on Saturday, and also predicted the UK would emerge from Covid-19 within weeks.

Michael Levitt, a Stanford University professor who correctly predicted the initial trajectory of the pandemic, sent messages to Professor Neil Ferguson in March telling the influential government advisor he had over-estimated the potential death toll by at least “10 or 12 times.”

The Imperial College professor’s modelling, a major factor in the government’s apparent abandoning of a so-called herd-immunity policy, was part of an unnecessary “panic virus” which spread among global political leaders, Prof Levitt said.

-- Advertisement --

The professor went on to explain:

“I think it may have cost lives. It will have saved a few road accident lives – things like that – but social damage – domestic abuse, divorces, alcoholism – has been extreme. And then you have those who were not treated for other conditions.”

The British-American-Israeli scientist jointly won the Nobel for chemistry in 2013 for the “development of multi-scale models for complex chemical systems.”



