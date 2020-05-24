Cuevas del Almanzora Town Hall on Spain’s Costa Almeria opening back up to public by appointment only

CUEVAS del Almanzora Town Hall will reopen its doors to the public tomorrow Monday, but by previous appointment only.

The council explained that for consultations or for sorting out administrative matters in person, members of the public must first book a specific time or date via the link https://bit.ly/2YVEGSx.

The local authority continues to recommend using its public assistance service via phone or email where possible.

Anyone who does make an appointment to go to the Town Hall has to follow a series of health and safety requirements. Only one person is allowed, and they must wear a face mask in all municipal premise and use the hydro-alcoholic gel and gloves provided at the one authorised building entrance.

The administration also recommends people bring along their own pens.