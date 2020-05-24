Charity in Spain’s Costa del Sol Helps to Support Families in Need even though Funds are Drying Up

THE President of La Cala de Mijas Lions Club Anita Humphreys, recently presented €200 to Suzie Malt the Coordinator of Mijas Collective Calling.

Suzie joined the organisation, which mainly distributes food to the Marbella/Estepona area, so that she could help provide vitally needed support in the Mijas community during this coronavirus pandemic.

She and her helpers collect and distribute food to 11 families in trouble in the Mijas area and in thanking the Lions she said how grateful she was for this wonderful donation promising that the money will go towards the cost of providing fresh food to these families.

-- Advertisement --

Find out more about how you can help the La Cala de Mijas Lions by visiting their Facebook page.