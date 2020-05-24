Calls Mount for his Resignation – UK Government advisor Dominic Cummings breached lockdown TWICE with Durham trips

UPDATE: Dominic Cummings actually breached lockdown TWICE with his trips to Durham.

Government advisor Dominic Cummings drove up to Durham from London, breaking coronavirus lockdown rules designed to contain the spread of the deadly bug, now it is revealed he repeated the journey.

UK PM Boris Johnson is now facing even more calls to sack his chief adviser following further claims that he broke the lockdown rules, twice! Cummings himself is now under huge pressure to explain a second trip from London to Durham which defied lockdown rules he helped draw up.

The prime minister’s top adviser had already admitted that he drove 260 miles from London to Durham with his wife and young son in March to self-isolate at a family property despite strict restrictions against long-distance journeys. New evidence shows the top aide was spotted in Houghall Woods two weeks after he was first seen in Durham, having returned to London in between.