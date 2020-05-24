Benidorm on the Costa Blanca will pilot a project for the recovery of Spain’s tourism industry.

THE Town Council and the Valencian Government have joined forces to put Benidorm at the centre of pilot project for the revival of safe tourism after State of Alarm.

Together with the Department of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society and Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, they will promote a joint working group to prepare for the “new now”.

Councillor for Innovation, Carolina Pascual, the Regional Secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, Benidorm Mayor, Toni Perez, head of Visit Benidorm, Leire Bilbao, General Director for the Advancement of the Digital Society, Pedro Pernías, and the Director of Tourism Intelligence, Mario Villar, held the first meeting via video conference on Friday.

Carolina Pascual said the decision “highlights the leadership of Benidorm’s tourism sector, precisely the industry which is suffering most from the situation generated by the Covid-19”.

“This is why we have opted for collaboration between all to use innovation and technology to help the industry’s recovery after the confinement.”

Pascual highlighted the efforts already being made in Benidorm as part of the Patti Recovery initiative.

The Mayor explained “project Patti Recovery is part of the actions promoted by Benidorm Council to address the health crisis situation and puts new technologies at the service of citizens and government”.





“This is a project that Benidorm has launched as the first certified DTI (Intelligent Tourist Destinaton) in the world, the results of which are shared with the Government.”

Regional Secretary of Tourism, Colomer, said it is crucial to start working on the application of technology and innovation “to recover the dynamism of a sector that has been severely damaged by this crisis, and will probably have difficulties returning to normal”.

“The implementation of a pilot of these characteristics in Benidorm is not accidental, since it is the destination that leads in the vanguard of tourism intelligence in our region, as it has always known how to reinvent and innovate to offer its best version to the visitor.”

Colomer added: “Now the goal is to work to provide security and guarantees so that, through Benidorm, we can be pioneers once again.”