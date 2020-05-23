Spain Announces 10 Days of National Mourning and Says Worst of Pandemic is Over

SPAIN has announced 10 days of national mourning in memory of those who died during the coronavirus pandemic

The news came as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the worst of the outbreak was over.

Over the mourning period, Spain´s leader said today(May 23): “We want to recognize the deceased by declaring national mourning for 10 days from this Tuesday, now that all of Spain will be at least in Phase 1.”

Besides announcing a return to international tourism in July and a June 8 return date of La Liga, Sanchez proclaimed that the really tough stage of the battle against Covid-19 had been concluded.

“The worst has happened, and our achievements have not been by luck. We have travelled down the right path.”

“It is the Spanish people who have pushed the virus back. The great wave of the pandemic has been overcome and we have begun the transition to the new normal.”

“We are one step away from victory, and until we get a vaccine, we need to be cautious. A second wave is not impossible and this has been talked about by the World Health Organisation. We must continue to be vigilent”.





Sanchez´s positive words came on a day of national action organised by the far-right Vox party, which has seen motorcades in major provincial centres against the actions of the Spanish government over the State of Alarm, and their general handling of the crisis.

The national mourning period announcement came as no surprise, as that was one of the things wanted by the small centrist Ciudadanos party as the price of backing the government´s latest State of Alarm extension.