Royal Navy Clears Out Spanish Boat From Gibraltar Waters For Second Time This Month

THE Royal Navy has been forced to clear out a Spanish boat from Gibraltar waters for the second time this month.

On May 6, the patrol boar HMS Sabre was pressed into action to stop the incursion of the Infanta Cristina into British territorial waters.

The latest spat saw the P43 Relámpago patrol vessel going where it shouldn´t and it incurred the wrath of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, with one of their patrol boats having to escort the Spanish craft out of the area.

Reports saw that the Relámpago was close to the East side of the Rock of Gibraltar and that it also came close to some pleasure boats.

The vessel had one so far into the British waters, that the escort back into Spanish seas took over an hour.I