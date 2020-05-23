Portugal’s Algarve reopens campsites this week for desperate holidaymakers

Portugal’s Algarve has started to reopen their campsites this week, thanks to a growing interest from ‘confident’ holidaymakers.

According to Teresa Neto, the manager of Valverde in Priai da Luz’s campsite, many clients have been in touch, to find out exactly what measures are being taken as a result of the pandamic. Generally, after receiving some reassurance from us they tend to “make a reservation”, added Neto.

Several campsites have already opened up this week. Three campsites managed by Orbitur opened on May 20. Another 15 campsites, operated by the Association of Campsites of the Alentejo and Algarve, plan to reopen on Monday.

Neto believes that this year, Portuguese tourists are likely to make up the bulk of bookings this summer, as many are “desperate to get out of the house”. In fact, “a few guests have already arrived and more are expected this weekend”, she said. “Management is optimistic about this summer,” she confirmed, but they are also aware that it will be considerably slower than last year.

June tends to be an exceptionally busy month with “around 90% of visitors from overseas”, said Joaquim Lourenço, President of the Association of Campsites of the Alentejo and Algarve. However, this year June is set to be quiet, with Portuguese guests probably arriving in July/August.

Campsites generally prevent a safer option amid Covid-19, as they allow enough space between guests, which is a huge “advantage”, added Neto. However, communal spaces such as the playground, pool and restaurants must remain closed until the Government lifts restrictions further.



