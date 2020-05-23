Financial help for promoting local tourism offers on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca as part of coronavirus crisis recovery plan

THE Mallorca government is giving financial help to the island’s local authorities to promote the tourism offer in their localities as part of the administration’s coronavirus crisis recovery plan.

The Mallorca Tourism Foundation has set aside €300,000 for council subsidies.

The aim is for the money to go towards covering the cost of organising activities and initiatives which publicise local tourist products, covering areas like culture, sport, natural attractions, active tourism, gastronomy, and congresses and meetings.

In other words attending events like tourism fairs, setting up promotional trips for the press and influencers, advertising tourist attractions, social media campaigns and the like up until mid-November.

Consortiums and foundations with municipal public participation, and associations, can also apply for the grants of up to €30,000 per entity.

Explaining this is the first time the island administration has made this line of financing available, Consell de Mallorca President Catalina Cladera said it is a resource for councils and “encourages municipalities to get involved in the promotion of the island and the Mallorca brand, through the tourist attractions we can offer our visitors.”

Tourism and Sport councillor Andreu Serra maintained the funding is an example of the Consell acting effectively in its responsibility for tourism promotion while supporting municipalities, carrying out coordination action and strengthening inter-institutional collaboration.





It will contribute, Serra said, “to the reactivation of Mallorca’s economic activity during the de-escalation and in the new normality.”