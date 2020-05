BREAKING NEWS: The Spanish Health Ministry Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

The Spanish Health Ministry have announced there have been 48 deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in Spain. This is the lowest daily death toll since mid-March. This Friday there were 56 fatalities and 446 infections. In addition, 361 new cases detected by PCR have been added. In total 28,678 people have died and 235,290 have been infected.