A Family of Criminals sees 14 People Arrested in Massive Drug Raids in Spain´s Murcia region

A massive operation by the Guardia Civil has seen them arrest 14 members of the same family on drugs charges in Spain´s Murcia region.

Codenamed Operation ‘Lodon’, arrests were made across addresses in San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar, with officers saying that they brought down an experienced criminal gang.

The extensive list of charges include the growing and possession of drugs as well as trafficking, electricity fraud, illegal occupation, serious disobedience, and belonging to a criminal group`.

Four members of the family were refused bail after appearing in front of a San Javier judge.

10 homes were searched across the Mar Menor, with cash and three cars seized, as well as a large quantity of drugs.

The operation began a year ago, when the Guardia detected several drug sales points acorss the San Javier municipality, which had raised serious concerns from residents.

The investigators knew who was behind the racket across the Mar Menor, with the family group having a major part of the local drugs market, and would sell the illegal product to clients from neighbouring towns and provinces. .





The Guardia built up a major portfolio of evidence through surveillance work , and when the home raids took place, around 100 officers were drafted in for the co-ordinated house calls.

Three indoor marijuana plantations were uncovered along with clandestine hook-ups to the electricity supply.

The gang dealt in a range of drugs including marijuana, cocaine, heroin and hashish, with the Guardia also recovering a variety of stolen electrical and computer items, some of which have already been returned to their rightful owners.

A bonus in the investigation was the State of Alarm and the lockdown rules, which the group ignored, allowing officers an easy opportunity to monitor their activities.

Nine men and five women aged between 18 and 65 were arrested, with the four who were denied bail, already having an long and existing record for crimes against property and drug trafficking.