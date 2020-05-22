Volotea connecting Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol with Spain’s Balearic holiday islands this summer in anticipation of strong demand for domestic flights

LOW-COST airline Volotea has announced it will start operating again this summer with a greater number of domestic flights, including new connections between the Balearic Islands and the Costa de Sol and Costa Blanca.

The Spanish company said it expects to run a twice-weekly service between Costa del Sol capital Malaga and Menorca on July 5.

There will also be flights connecting Alicante with Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca three days a week.

Volotea said the new routes are part of an “ambitious project,” with plans for new routes in Italy, France and Greece as well as Spain.

“We are very pleased to be able to share the good news about the launch of the new domestic routes,” commented Volotea founder and CEO Carlos Muñoz Beraza.

“Now that the flight protocols are increasingly more clear, clients will recover their confidence in travelling safely and healthily this summer,” Beraza maintained.

The CEO said he believed most of Volotea’s customers “will want to travel more, especially to national destinations,” hence the airline has “adapted our network, strongly reinforcing all our domestic connections in Spain.”



