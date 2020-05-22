Travellers to the UK to be monitored by “Quarantine Squads” from next week say Government

International travellers entering the UK could face spot checks by so-called “·quarnatine squads “and £1,000 fines if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the country under measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus.

All Travellers will be asked to fill in a form with their contact information, and health officials supported by police will perform spot checks to ensure compliance with the measures.

A senior government official confirmed that Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to outline the plans – which will be introduced early next month- at the daily Downing Street briefing on Friday. Police are to be handed powers to perform spot checks at the homes of overseas arrivals to check they are not breaking the new 14-day quarantine rules.

Exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials will apply, while the common travel area with Ireland will be unaffected. Arrivals from France will not be exempt, the official confirmed, following confusion earlier this week.