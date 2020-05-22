Street lights go green in switch to LED in Antas on Spain’s Costa Almeria

STREET lighting is going green in Antas as the switch to LED finally gets underway after having been paralysed by the coronavirus crisis situation.

The change to more environmentally friendly technology has been made possible thanks to an €800,000 subsidy from the provincial government, the Junta de Andalucia and the European Regional Development Fund.

The objective, as in a number of other Almeria localities to benefit from the funding, is to cut carbon emissions, save on municipal electricity bills and reduce light pollution.

The new system lighting is going up in Antas town, as well as in all the municipality’s outlying districts and industrial estates.