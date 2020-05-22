Includes Video Footage: Pakistan International Airlines Plane Crash Update- No Survivors

The passenger airliner crashed straight into a residential area of Pakistan, it is now confirmed there are no survivors.
Pakistan’s civil aviation authority had only just allowed limited domestic air travel to resume on Saturday after a two-month suspension imposed which was part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
More casualties are expected as the plane crashed into a densely populated residential area, with Ramadambeing held, most people were at home with their families.
Video credit: Mansoor Ali Khan
Plane Crash Site in #Karachi pic.twitter.com/VKbV3aTZMY
— Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) May 22, 2020