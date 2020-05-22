Includes Video Footage: Pakistan International Airlines Plane Crash Update- No Survivors

The passenger airliner crashed straight into a residential area of Pakistan, it is now confirmed there are no survivors.

Flight PK 8303 took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m. local time in Karachi but went missing from the radar, Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Khan told a local source. It is thought that there were over 100 people onboard including crew.

“The pilot of the Airbus A320 airliner had made a mayday call saying he was experiencing technical problems. He had been told both landing strips were available for his use but he preferred to use the go-around landing route, we are looking into the technical issue. Our prayers for the lives that have been lost,” Khan said.

Pakistan’s civil aviation authority had only just allowed limited domestic air travel to resume on Saturday after a two-month suspension imposed which was part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

More casualties are expected as the plane crashed into a densely populated residential area, with Ramadambeing held, most people were at home with their families.

Video credit: Mansoor Ali Khan

