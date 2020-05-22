Holiday Bookings for Spain’s Costa del Sol rise on news of French Beach Restrictions

Travel Agents in the UK have reported a rise in holidaymakers searching for deals to the Costa del Sol in Spain and they put it down to the fact that France still has severe beach restrictions in place.

The beaches on the Costa del Sol are some of the best in Europe and British holidaymakers make a beeline for them when they are over here, however, due to the lockdown in place, tourists were still not booking up to visit their favourite holiday destination until now that is.

French beaches opened up yesterday but still not completely, there is three-hour time limit and beds are spaced three metres apart which doesn’t leave much space, even on large beach resorts.

-- Advertisement --

It is generally accepted that Spain will be lockdown free by mid-July, all the major airlines will be operating by then and beaches will be open to the public. It looks like Spain will retain its title of being Europe’s first choice holiday destination.