France withhold Friday’s coronavirus figures without giving a reason but will update on Monday
FRENCH health authorities did not report the daily additional deaths linked to the infection, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, in a statement published on Friday they announced that those figures will be updated Monday, May 25.
The number of confirmed cases increased by 393 to 144,556, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11. On Wednesday, the number of cases rose by 318.