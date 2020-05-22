France withhold Friday’s coronavirus figures without giving a reason but will update on Monday

France's withhold latest Coronavirus figures.

FRENCH health authorities did not report the daily additional deaths linked to the infection, for the first time since the outbreak of the  coronavirus, in a statement published on Friday they announced that those figures will be updated Monday, May 25.

As of Thursday, the country’s death toll stood at 28,215, the fourth-highest in the world behind the United States, Britain and Italy.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 393 to 144,556, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11. On Wednesday, the number of cases rose by 318.



