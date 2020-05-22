Bed Bug Coronavirus Rumours Scoffed At On Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca

Rumours of bed bugs being able to carry the Coronavirus have been totally denied by bed specialist who supplies Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca

Bed specialist David Hammond the CEO of Luxury British Mattresses today told the Euro Weekly News about the amount of enquiries he was receiving from Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca regions asking the question of do bed bugs carry the virus?

David called the news desk in an attempt to find out whether we had heard of such rumours locally as its become a common question from citizens of Spain in particular but wanted to relay the message it’s simply fake news and where he thinks the rumour has originated:

” It’s nonsense, total nonsense, you can’t get coronavirus from bed bugs, I have had a lot of emails from Spain though asking my staff the question, so hopefully now everyone can relax and not be concerned, I think the subject originated from China and is on the internet somewhere, we did actually take a lot of orders from China in January And February as we ship globally quality British made mattresses, China comes up with some strange ideas sometimes and do like British products, a few years ago, my staff in another business operation of ours used to have to fill suitcases of baby milk for the office staff there as they didn’t trust the Chinese produced milk formulas”

“Bedbugs are small, oval, brownish insects that live on the blood of animals or humans. Adult bugs have flat bodies about the size of an apple seed. After feeding, however, their bodies swell and are a reddish colour.”

“Bedbugs do not fly, but they can move quickly over floors, walls, and ceilings. Female bedbugs may lay hundreds of eggs, each of which is about the size of a speck of dust, over a lifetime.” Although they are a nuisance, bedbugs DO NOT transmit diseases and there is no way they can carry the coronavirus, although all the mattresses we ship across the globe now are specially treated to beat the bed bug, I guess somewhere in the world someone is trying to cash in on Coronavirus rumours but it’s farcical and nobody should be alarmed especially in Spain where the rumour seems to be circulating right now it appears.”



