Almuñecar’s fire brigade soon had dramatic night-time blaze control but Guardia Civil now probing origin

THE Guardia Civil are investigating the origin of a fire in Almuñecar’s Plaza Picasso.

Worried residents in the square raised the alarm just before 2am after they saw flames affecting terrace tables and chairs outside a bar and the adjoining Almusalud Clinic.

Initial attempts by Almuñecar’s Fire Brigade, Local Police and Guardia Civil to control the fire with extinguishers were unsuccessful owing to the virulence of the blaze which had reached the front of the clinic and a palm tree.

Once firefighters had the fire under control by 3am they aired each room in the clinic using positive pressure ventilation (PPV), finally leaving the scene at 3am although they had to return at 8am after the fire rekindled in the palm tree.



