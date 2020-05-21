Watch the Video: Millions of Euros in Cash and Firearms Seized In Massive International Drug Bust Based in Spain

One of Spain’s largest-ever drugs busts has been carried out by specialist police units in Malaga, Murcia, and Almeria.

Specially trained units took part in a joint effort called operation ‘Maskoke’ which saw officers recover millions of euros in cash, over 700 kilos of vacuum-packed cannabis, and a collection of firearms from one home in Malaga alone.

The original investigation started a few years ago, in 2018, and was sparked by tip-offs that alerted police to large shipments of the drug being delivered to the Netherlands from the Costa del Sol-Andalucia. A farm in Utrera, Sevilla was reportedly being used to store and pack the drugs which were then covered over by garlic to be transported later.

-- Advertisement --

Another shipment was stopped in the province of Caceres where a Dutch lorry driver was found to have a large amount of cash and over a kilo in cocaine in his possession along with over 20 kilos of marihuana covered over by tons of garlic.

Twenty-one arrests were made but six members of the gang escaped and an international search warrant has been issued for them. The 14 members of the same family that were detained are being kept in separate cells and are “helping police with their enquiries.”

There will be an update to this story so please check back later.



