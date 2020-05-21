Poll Results Show That a Quarter of Americans Have Little or No Interest In Taking a Coronavirus Vaccine

According to a poll, conducted by news agency Reuters, a quarter of Americans currently have little or no interest in taking a coronavirus vaccine and some respondents reasoned that they were worried how rapidly these vaccines were being developed and whether this could jeopardise the safety of it.

WHEN asked if they would be more willing to take the vaccine if the President Donald Trump said it was safe, 36 per cent of respondents said they would be less willing to take it, whereas only 14 per cent said they would be more inclined to take the vaccine.

Trump’s guidance during the pandemic on how to act and how to stay safe has come under great scrutiny since the beginning of the crisis.

The survey consisted of 4,428 US adults who responded to the poll between May 13 and May 19. A majority of respondents said that if the Food and Drug Administration in the US or a large-scale scientific study approved the vaccine and showed it was safe that they would then take it.

However, 14 per cent of poll respondents said that they were not interested at all in taking the vaccine and 10 per cent said they were not very interested, an additional 11 per cent were unsure of what they would do.

President Donald Trump has vowed that he would have a vaccine ready to battle the coronavirus by the end of the year, however, these types of vaccines typically take 10 years or more to develop and then test for effectiveness.

Scientific experts have disclosed that a fully tested and approved vaccine will probably not be available at least until the middle of 2021, and that is at its earliest, it could take longer.

Amongst individuals who responded that they had no or little interest in taking the vaccine, almost half of them expressed their worries about how quickly this vaccine was being developed and 40 per cent of respondents said that the vaccine was probably riskier than the disease itself.



