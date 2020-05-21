New Work in Spain’s Costa del Sol to add to Ambitious Coastal Corridor Project

THE coastal corridor which will eventually allow people to walk along the sea front across most of the Costa del Sol has seen work start on a further part of the path at a cost just under €1 million.

This phase, which is being paid for by the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol covers 870 metres and will link Laguna Village to Dominion beach which will allow walkers easy access from the centre of Estepona to the Guadalmansa river near to San Pedro.

The works will include a series of concrete and wooden walkways as well as two bridges which will allow an uninterrupted 10-kilometre journey along the coast with landscaped areas, lighting and some sturdy street furniture.