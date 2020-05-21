easyJet beats Ryanair in Resuming Flights from Mid-June as Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Get Fresh Hope Over Summer Return

easyJet is to resume flights from mid-June as Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca get fresh hope over a summer return, beating Ryanair’s July return plans.

easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said that the low-cost carrier will restart services targeting mainly domestic routes mainly around the UK and France at 22 airports.

Barcelona is the only Spanish airport on the return list, whilst Lisbon and Porto in Portugal have also been included.

Ryanair had previously announced that they planned to put on 40 per cent of their services from July, but their close rival has stolen an early advantage.

The easyJet safety rules will see passengers, cabin and ground crew having to wear masks, whilst disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser will be available, but there will be no onboard food provided.

Lundgren stated: “I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June.

“These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations.





“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that, when more restrictions are lifted, the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand, while also ensuring we are operating efficiently and on routes that our customers want.

“The safety and well-being of our customers remains our highest priority, which is why we are implementing a number of measures to enhance safety at each part of the journey, from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”