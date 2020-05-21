Demonstration Against the Spanish Governments Passes Peacefully in Spain’s Costa del Sol

HUNDREDS of people massed in the Avenida del Mar in the centre of Marbella yesterday (May 20) waving Spanish flags and demanding the resignation of the current government.

Social distancing was ignored and although there were a number of police officers in the area, they appeared more interested in ensuring that the demonstration remained peaceful rather than interfering with those who were taking part.

A number of videos of the demonstration have appeared on social media but there has been a significant backlash with literally hundreds of comments criticising those who taken part and defending the actions of the Spanish government during the Covid-19 pandemic.