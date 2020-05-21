Applications to become Civil Protection volunteers hike in Costa Blanca’s El Campello where four new recruits have already joined the crew

Applications to become volunteers in El Campello’s Civil Protection are on the up and four new recruits have already joined the crew.

It appears the “decisive role of support to the community, demonstrated more than ever in this period of alarm with constant services of home help, transfers and attention to the most disadvantaged, putting their own health at risk, has unleashed a wave of public and sincere gratitude towards the volunteers of the Civil Protection detachment of El Campello,” said the council in a statement.

In fact, they receive daily messages of support and recognition for their altruistic work.

However, in addition to seeing that their work is recognised “although we do nothing more than fulfil our mission,” said a spokesperson, the most gratifying thing for the group led by Francisco Varó is that their work “serves as an example for others who want to channel their desire to be useful to others through Civil Protection.”

As a result, in recent weeks four people have joined as new volunteers, three of them for the duration of the pandemic and a fourth with a firm decision to stay.

“As many requests await their imminent incorporation into the service,” said Councillor for Security, Rafa Galvañ.

“These recognitions and the will to collaborate more than ratifies a common feeling of gratefulness among the people of El Campello, who appreciate the value of the work and the vocation of public service.”



