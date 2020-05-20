Water service guarantee pledge set to benefit expat residents in Arboleas on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Almeria provincial government is pledging to guarantee the water supply in eight municipalities, among them Arboleas, with an investment of nearly €1 million.

Diputacion de Almeria Development deputy Oscar Liria said the projects have now been awarded for carrying out extensive improvement works and soundings in the Almanzora, Levante, Filabres-Alhamilla and Poniente regions of the province.

Liria explained that all eight projects come under the administration’s ‘Programa Acelera’ aimed at assisting the province’s social and economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis with an investment of more than €111 million.

“We are fulfilling the government team’s commitment to reactivating the economy and employment through the acceleration of public works”, Liria affirmed, claiming the Diputacion’s plan will create nearly 4,400 direct and indirect jobs.

As well as Arboleas, works will be carried out in Bacares, Alhama de Almeria, Adra, Macael, Tabernas and Alcontar.