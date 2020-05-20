Two Men in Liverpool Given 12 Weeks in Jail after Breaking into Pub and Stealing Peanuts

THE manager of the Wetherspoons North Western pub at Lime Street station in Liverpool was alerted to a break in at the establishment (which is closed due to lockdown) by the remote alarm sounding.

He immediately went to the pub and saw two men leaving so he called the British Transport Police who caught the pair and discovered that all that they had managed to escape with were three packets of peanuts.

When they were taken to court, they both pleaded guilty to burglary but the magistrate sentenced them to 12 weeks each in prison as well as to pay victim surcharges and costs.

Chief inspector Dave Rams commenting on the conviction said: “Using the lockdown as an opportunity to commit crime at a time of national emergency when people were being asked to stay at home to save lives, is particularly heinous, as demonstrated by the severity of the sentences.”

He added “The fruits of their criminal labour amounted to just three packets of peanuts – which should give both pause for thought.”